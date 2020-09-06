Ikarian Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Allakos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

ALLK traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.72. 175,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,727. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. Allakos Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $581,669.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $152,752.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

