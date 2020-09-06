Ikarian Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 251,426 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 908,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 671,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,110. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ADMA Biologics Inc has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $191.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,500 shares of company stock worth $90,386. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

