Ikarian Capital LLC Invests $9.15 Million in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 703,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,152,000. Gossamer Bio accounts for about 0.7% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 1.06% of Gossamer Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $26,576,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,471,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 761,875 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,894,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 113,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 376,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $975.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.17. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.