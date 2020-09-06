Ikarian Capital LLC Invests $315,000 in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.06. 643,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,272. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a current ratio of 28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,063,414. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

