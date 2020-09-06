Ikarian Capital LLC Invests $118,000 in Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Sierra Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the first quarter worth $18,826,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,507,000. Abingworth LLP boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 659,874 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Sierra Oncology news, insider Barbara Klencke purchased 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $72,709.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 67.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,200. Sierra Oncology Inc has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

