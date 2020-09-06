Ikarian Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 191.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205,165 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 1.36% of iCAD worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 334.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth about $2,997,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 585.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 274,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth about $2,675,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iCAD alerts:

In related news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $52,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,196.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 24,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $247,301.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 195,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,794 shares of company stock valued at $564,688 over the last 90 days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICAD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $9.67. 159,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,075. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. iCAD Inc has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $221.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that iCAD Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.