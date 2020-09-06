Ikarian Capital LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Ikarian Capital LLC cut its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 470,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,747 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 183.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 114,973 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 7.7% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,126,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,020,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Insmed stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 495,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

