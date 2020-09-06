Ikarian Capital LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145,409 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XENE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 429,613 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of XENE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.22. 68,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,840. The company has a market capitalization of $392.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.22. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

