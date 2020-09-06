Ikarian Capital LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its position in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,339,100 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 1.13% of Verastem worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Verastem by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

In other Verastem news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,161,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $2,218,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verastem stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 4,005,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,468. Verastem Inc has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $194.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.