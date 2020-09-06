Ikarian Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Ikarian Capital LLC lessened its position in Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Inflarx were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 1st quarter valued at $4,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

IFRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ci Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on Inflarx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

IFRX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.70. 354,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,153. Inflarx NV has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $97.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Inflarx NV will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

