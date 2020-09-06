Ikarian Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Ikarian Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,001 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,831. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.49. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $22.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $535,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,928.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $41,180.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,146. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

