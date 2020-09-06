Ikarian Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its position in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Tricida worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 405.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 42,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tricida by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tricida by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Tricida by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,477 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tricida stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. 552,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,197. Tricida Inc has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $551.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,859,765.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

