Ikarian Capital LLC Buys Shares of 64,027 GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.17% of GENFIT S A/ADR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR by 25.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENFIT S A/ADR stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.71. 21,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,376. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $178.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.68. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNFT. B. Riley upped their price target on GENFIT S A/ADR from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut GENFIT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on GENFIT S A/ADR from $50.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GENFIT S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

