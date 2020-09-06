Ikarian Capital LLC Buys 77,192 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA)

Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,192 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma comprises about 1.2% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 9.01% of Verona Pharma worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Knott David M grew its position in Verona Pharma by 45.5% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $72,883.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,853,805.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 22,014 shares of company stock worth $576,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

