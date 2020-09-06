Ikarian Capital LLC Buys 497,041 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,041 shares during the period. Ocular Therapeutix makes up 1.4% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 1,763,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

