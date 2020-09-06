Ikarian Capital LLC Buys 209,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $23,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $15,653,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 409.5% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,182,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,266,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 419.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 335,860 shares in the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

AUPH stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

