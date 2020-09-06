Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,739 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALPN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 54,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,356. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALPN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

