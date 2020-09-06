Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 328,824 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 328,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,000. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STSA. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 558,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 28,068 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. 41,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,565. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $402.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $74,511.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,511.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,115 shares of company stock worth $126,161. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

