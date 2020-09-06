Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,643 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of ANAB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.96. 188,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,846. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $435.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

