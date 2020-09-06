I-Mab to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.33) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for I-Mab in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will earn ($2.33) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of IMAB opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab comprises about 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

