I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

In other I-Mab news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $181,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $73,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,209 shares of company stock worth $460,840 in the last three months.

BDTX opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

