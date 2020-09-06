Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.57 million, a P/E ratio of -475.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1,122.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

