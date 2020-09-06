Huobi Token (HT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $213.72 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00044673 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io and Huobi. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $978.16 million and $213.72 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $528.42 or 0.05156799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,681,726 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, LBank, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.