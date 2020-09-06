HSBC Upgrades BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) to “Buy”

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LZRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BB Seguridade Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut BB Seguridade Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of LZRFY stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. BB Seguridade Participacoes has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of March 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 193,260 cars; and 591 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

