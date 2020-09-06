HP Inc. (HPQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 7th

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1762 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

HP has raised its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HP has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HP to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised HP to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.