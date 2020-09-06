Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HRZN. TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.83.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

HRZN opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.14. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.