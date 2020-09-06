Homrich & Berg Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $50,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS opened at $52.71 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

