Homrich & Berg Sells 700 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.3% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 15.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

