Homrich & Berg Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

