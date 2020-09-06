Homrich & Berg Purchases New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.65. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

