Homrich & Berg Makes New $204,000 Investment in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.78. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

