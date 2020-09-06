Homrich & Berg Invests $225,000 in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in WP Carey by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,321,000 after acquiring an additional 201,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in WP Carey by 7.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,137,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WP Carey by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after acquiring an additional 96,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WP Carey by 2.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,451,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,284,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in WP Carey by 19.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,113,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,694,000 after acquiring an additional 183,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NYSE WPC opened at $70.05 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

