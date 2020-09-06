Homrich & Berg Has $566,000 Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $115.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.