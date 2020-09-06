Homrich & Berg Has $321,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AZN opened at $53.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

