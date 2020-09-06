Homrich & Berg Has $269,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,532 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $83.68 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.