Homrich & Berg Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

D stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.62. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

