Homrich & Berg Acquires 2,770 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27,967 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,086.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $82.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

