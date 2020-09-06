Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HKMPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $32.50 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

