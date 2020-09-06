HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HF Foods Group stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.65. HF Foods Group has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 65.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 677,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 206,077 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 169.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.

