Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Heska stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.23. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heska will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $109,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,509.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $983,024.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,815,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Heska by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Heska by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Heska by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

