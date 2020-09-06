HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) & Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Critical Review

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch $61.62 billion 0.66 $3.05 billion N/A N/A HENNES & MAURIT/ADR $24.63 billion 0.93 $1.43 billion $0.17 18.53

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has higher revenue and earnings than HENNES & MAURIT/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch 0 3 6 0 2.67 HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 3 5 2 0 1.90

Dividends

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch 3.45% 7.78% 0.81% HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 2.49% 9.29% 3.32%

Summary

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch beats HENNES & MAURIT/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The company offers non-life reinsurance products for capital markets, cyber risks, financial lines and risks, natural catastrophes, natural hazards assessment network risks, aviation, space, capital partners, and agriculture and weather risk transfer. It also provides life reinsurance products related to automated underwriting, capital management, product development, retakaful, and risk management; and health reinsurance products, such as health-strategy, and medical underwriting and business analytics solutions, as well as risk insurance solutions for industrial firms and corporate clients. In addition, the company offers primary insurance products, including direct, life, property-casualty, health, legal expense, and travel insurance products under the ERGO Direkt, ERGO, DKV, D.A.S., and ERV brand names, as well as provides investment fund management services to private and institutional investors. It offers its insurance products to private, commercial, and industrial customers through various sales channels. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms. The company provides its products under the H&M, COS, Weekday, Cheap Monday, Monki, H&M Home, & Other Stories, ARKET, and Afound. As of March 29, 2018, it had approximately 4,900 stores in 72 markets, including franchise markets; and 47 online markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

