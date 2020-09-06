HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HDELY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

