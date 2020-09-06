Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Heartland Express from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

HTLD opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 13.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 134.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

