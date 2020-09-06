Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
HTLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Heartland Express from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.
HTLD opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85.
In related news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 13.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 134.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.