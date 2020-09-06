Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.
A number of research firms have commented on HTLD. Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.
HTLD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. 176,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,647. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.51.
In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 42.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 77.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
