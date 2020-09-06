Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of research firms have commented on HTLD. Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. 176,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,647. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 42.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 77.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.