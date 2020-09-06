Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HQY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.58.

Get Healthequity alerts:

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,949.00, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.40. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,190,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,170,000 after buying an additional 492,095 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Healthequity by 69.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,188,000 after buying an additional 517,822 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.