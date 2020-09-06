Head to Head Survey: Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) versus KONE OYJ/ADR (NASDAQ:KNYJY)

Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) and KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opes Acquisition and KONE OYJ/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A KONE OYJ/ADR $11.18 billion 3.88 $1.04 billion N/A N/A

KONE OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Opes Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Opes Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KONE OYJ/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Opes Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Opes Acquisition and KONE OYJ/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opes Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A KONE OYJ/ADR 3 5 2 0 1.90

Profitability

This table compares Opes Acquisition and KONE OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition N/A 5.80% 0.40% KONE OYJ/ADR 9.26% 32.70% 11.02%

Summary

KONE OYJ/ADR beats Opes Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opes Acquisition

OPES Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company headquartered in Miami and organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

About KONE OYJ/ADR

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services. It serves architects, consultants, builders, developers, housing corporations, building owners, and facility managers worldwide. KONE Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

