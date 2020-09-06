Head to Head Comparison: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) & Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Intel has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intel and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 29.97% 31.55% 17.15% OSI Systems 6.45% 15.39% 6.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intel and OSI Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $71.97 billion 2.96 $21.05 billion $4.87 10.28 OSI Systems $1.17 billion 1.20 $83.17 million $4.60 16.88

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than OSI Systems. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of OSI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intel and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 10 17 15 0 2.12 OSI Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Intel currently has a consensus target price of $61.94, indicating a potential upside of 23.68%. OSI Systems has a consensus target price of $98.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.21%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Intel.

Summary

Intel beats OSI Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products. It also provides NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; and programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization, and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Its platforms are used in notebooks, systems, and desktops; cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market segments; and retail, automotive, industrial, and various other embedded applications. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, industrial and communication equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a collaboration with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to develop software defined infrastructure for network functions virtualization, distributed cloud, and 5G applications. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The company's Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices primarily under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, and OSI Laserscan names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, this segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

