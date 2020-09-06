HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.84. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,755 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

