Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.20.

THG stock opened at $100.17 on Thursday. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 60,996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 601.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

