Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.83 ($22.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik stock opened at €15.60 ($18.35) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.00. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 1 year low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a 1 year high of €25.38 ($29.86).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

